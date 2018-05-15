1435 Kingsley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Impressive single story in sought after Glendover Park of West Allen features a split floor plan with high ceilings, large windows, and beautiful engineered wood floors. Dine-in kitchen updated with brand new granite countertop, gas cooktop and kitchen sink. Recent paint, carpet, and 8 feet fence in the backyard have been meticulously maintained. Invite family and friends to relax under a pergola with oversized patio. Community pool, pond, and spacious park all within walking distance. Fantastic location, minutes to 75 and 121 & zoned to exemplary Kerr Elementary! Refrigerator stays, pet case by case. Rent $1850 per month prior to Jun 30, 2019 and will be raised to $1900 per month afterwards.