Allen, TX
1435 Kingsley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1435 Kingsley Drive

1435 Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Kingsley Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Impressive single story in sought after Glendover Park of West Allen features a split floor plan with high ceilings, large windows, and beautiful engineered wood floors. Dine-in kitchen updated with brand new granite countertop, gas cooktop and kitchen sink. Recent paint, carpet, and 8 feet fence in the backyard have been meticulously maintained. Invite family and friends to relax under a pergola with oversized patio. Community pool, pond, and spacious park all within walking distance. Fantastic location, minutes to 75 and 121 & zoned to exemplary Kerr Elementary! Refrigerator stays, pet case by case. Rent $1850 per month prior to Jun 30, 2019 and will be raised to $1900 per month afterwards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
1435 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 1435 Kingsley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Kingsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Kingsley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Kingsley Drive offers parking.
Does 1435 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Kingsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1435 Kingsley Drive has a pool.
Does 1435 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1435 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 Kingsley Drive has units with dishwashers.

