Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

1431 Petersburgh Place

1431 Petersburgh Place · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Petersburgh Place, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Avondale single story is ready to become your new home! Allen ISD! Custom paint and crown moulding.
Living room features beautiful stone gas log fireplace, perfect for chilly nights around the corner. Kitchen features black appliances and gas cooktop, as well as plenty of cabinets. Master bath features garden tub and separate shower, as well as dual sinks. Master closet with tons of shelving. Brick covered front porch and brick borders. Built in gas grill, shed, and 8 ft board on board fence. Raised brick garden. Flagstone patio. Park is right down the street! Easy access to major roads and tollway, as well as shopping at the Allen Premium Outlets and The Villages at Allen and Fairview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Petersburgh Place have any available units?
1431 Petersburgh Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Petersburgh Place have?
Some of 1431 Petersburgh Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Petersburgh Place currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Petersburgh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Petersburgh Place pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Petersburgh Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1431 Petersburgh Place offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Petersburgh Place offers parking.
Does 1431 Petersburgh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Petersburgh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Petersburgh Place have a pool?
No, 1431 Petersburgh Place does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Petersburgh Place have accessible units?
No, 1431 Petersburgh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Petersburgh Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 Petersburgh Place has units with dishwashers.

