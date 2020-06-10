1431 Petersburgh Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Avondale single story is ready to become your new home! Allen ISD! Custom paint and crown moulding.

Living room features beautiful stone gas log fireplace, perfect for chilly nights around the corner. Kitchen features black appliances and gas cooktop, as well as plenty of cabinets. Master bath features garden tub and separate shower, as well as dual sinks. Master closet with tons of shelving. Brick covered front porch and brick borders. Built in gas grill, shed, and 8 ft board on board fence. Raised brick garden. Flagstone patio. Park is right down the street! Easy access to major roads and tollway, as well as shopping at the Allen Premium Outlets and The Villages at Allen and Fairview.