1423 Constellation Drive

Gorgeous 1-story in West Allen! Fully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath with tons of natural light and high ceilings. Huge kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, large island, slate flooring, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and dry bar with wine chiller. Kitchen opens to the dining and living rooms, great space for entertaining! Extra-large master bedroom and bathroom. Oversized tumbled travertine shower, travertine flooring, granite counters, soaking tub, large closet and separate vanities in the master bath. Recently updated carpet in bedrooms, hand scraped hardwoods in the dining room and hallways. Close proximity to major highways, walking distance to Green Elementary and neighborhood park and pool.