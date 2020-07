Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! Absolutely immaculate built in 2000 updated with hard woods floors, ceramic tile floors, granite counters, and designer earth tone colors throughout. Great floor plan that s open with split bedrooms. The back garden is a private oasis,with lots of trees, a large covered patio and deck and a new cedar fence. Economic to heat and cool with radiant barrier, solar screens and additional insulation.