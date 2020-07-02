All apartments in Allen
1329 Kingsley Court
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:54 AM

1329 Kingsley Court

1329 Kingsley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Kingsley Court, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath home in excellent Glendover community in Allen! Home features nice open layout with kitchen open to the den, master down and rest of bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has gas cooktop, boasts plenty of cabinet space and large pantry. Master has garden tub with separate shower. Nice size yard with garage in rear. Glendover Park community features a large community pool, two playground areas, a large park with pavilion and a walking path. Provides easy access to both 121 and 75 with easy access to shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Kingsley Court have any available units?
1329 Kingsley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Kingsley Court have?
Some of 1329 Kingsley Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Kingsley Court currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Kingsley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Kingsley Court pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Kingsley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1329 Kingsley Court offer parking?
Yes, 1329 Kingsley Court offers parking.
Does 1329 Kingsley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Kingsley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Kingsley Court have a pool?
Yes, 1329 Kingsley Court has a pool.
Does 1329 Kingsley Court have accessible units?
No, 1329 Kingsley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Kingsley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 Kingsley Court has units with dishwashers.

