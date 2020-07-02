1329 Kingsley Court

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath home in excellent Glendover community in Allen! Home features nice open layout with kitchen open to the den, master down and rest of bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has gas cooktop, boasts plenty of cabinet space and large pantry. Master has garden tub with separate shower. Nice size yard with garage in rear. Glendover Park community features a large community pool, two playground areas, a large park with pavilion and a walking path. Provides easy access to both 121 and 75 with easy access to shopping and entertainment.