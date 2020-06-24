1317 Heather Brook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

GORGEOUS, IMMACULATE 4 BED, 2 BATH home, office can be considered another bedroom, very well maintained and ready for move in. This home is light and bright, has beautiful new hard wood floors throughout, new ceramic tile in kitchen and wet areas and new carpet in the secondary bedrooms. Nice eat in Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, REFRIGERATOR and TV INCLUDED! The kitchen has a desired big pantry! A storage closet is a plus. NICE backyard with a private fence and play set. This great community has a very nice and clean pool. Great location, easy access to schools, HWY 75, shopping and dining. Please come see this beauty for yourself!!