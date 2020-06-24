All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1317 Heather Brook Drive

1317 Heather Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Heather Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS, IMMACULATE 4 BED, 2 BATH home, office can be considered another bedroom, very well maintained and ready for move in. This home is light and bright, has beautiful new hard wood floors throughout, new ceramic tile in kitchen and wet areas and new carpet in the secondary bedrooms. Nice eat in Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, REFRIGERATOR and TV INCLUDED! The kitchen has a desired big pantry! A storage closet is a plus. NICE backyard with a private fence and play set. This great community has a very nice and clean pool. Great location, easy access to schools, HWY 75, shopping and dining. Please come see this beauty for yourself!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Heather Brook Drive have any available units?
1317 Heather Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Heather Brook Drive have?
Some of 1317 Heather Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Heather Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Heather Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Heather Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Heather Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1317 Heather Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Heather Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Heather Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Heather Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Heather Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1317 Heather Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 1317 Heather Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Heather Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Heather Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Heather Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

