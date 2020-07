Amenities

Clean as a Whistle and Ready for Move-in. Newer Carpets. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Walk~in pantry. Open floor plan. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Covered extended patio with ceiling fan. Great back yard with pear trees. Desirable Lost Creek Ranch subdivision has parks, playgrounds, ponds and private community pool. Easy access to dining and shopping at the Villages of Allen and Fairview.