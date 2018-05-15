1229 Wiltshire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Center of west Allen!!! Kerr Elementary School!!! Brand new luxury townhouse with huge backyard maintained by HOA, two minutes walking to Texas number 1 Elementary school-Kerr Elementary and beautiful Glendover Park. This beautiful, extremely energy efficient brand new town house features hardwood flooring throughout the common spaces down stairs, granite, accent tiles, spacious covered patio out back for entertainment and a large private fenced in back yard area. Glendover Gardens is nestled in the heart of west Allen right off Exchange with exemplary rated schools, with quick and easy access to either 121 and 75 highways..