Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1157 Wiltshire Drive

1157 Wiltshire Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1157 Wiltshire Dr, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Custom built LUXURIOUS corner lot, full of upgrades, OPEN FLOOR plan with hardwood floors, open kitchen with granite countertops, island, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances and a pocket office with built in cabinets, all on the 1st floor. The 2nd floor has a HUGE master suite with sitting area, TWO CLOSETS (his & her), dual sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. 2nd floor also hosts 2 more bedrooms, a laundry room, and open game room. This beautiful corner lot has an attached 2 car garage and large fenced backyard with covered patio that welcomes pets. Refrigerator included! Conveniently located near HWY 121 and HWY 75 this townhome is close to schools, shopping, and dining in beautiful West Allen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 Wiltshire Drive have any available units?
1157 Wiltshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1157 Wiltshire Drive have?
Some of 1157 Wiltshire Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 Wiltshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Wiltshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 Wiltshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1157 Wiltshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1157 Wiltshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1157 Wiltshire Drive offers parking.
Does 1157 Wiltshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 Wiltshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 Wiltshire Drive have a pool?
No, 1157 Wiltshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1157 Wiltshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1157 Wiltshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 Wiltshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1157 Wiltshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

