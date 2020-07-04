1157 Wiltshire Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Custom built LUXURIOUS corner lot, full of upgrades, OPEN FLOOR plan with hardwood floors, open kitchen with granite countertops, island, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances and a pocket office with built in cabinets, all on the 1st floor. The 2nd floor has a HUGE master suite with sitting area, TWO CLOSETS (his & her), dual sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. 2nd floor also hosts 2 more bedrooms, a laundry room, and open game room. This beautiful corner lot has an attached 2 car garage and large fenced backyard with covered patio that welcomes pets. Refrigerator included! Conveniently located near HWY 121 and HWY 75 this townhome is close to schools, shopping, and dining in beautiful West Allen!