Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

1106 Elm Brook Court

1106 Elm Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Elm Grove Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
A charming home with open floor plan, 3 BR and 2 baths on a nice large corner lot with a huge backyard! Natural light and soft colors throughout. Beautiful wood flooring in entry, living room, and dining room. With French doors added, the dining room can be used as an office or study. Spacious cabinets in the kitchen including pullout cabinet organizers. Located in a lovely community and acclaimed Allen ISD. Super convenient access to shopping centers, dining, Bethany Lake Park, and Rec Center with just a few minutes to US75. A brand new dishwasher and fresh paint in most rooms. A refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. A community playground, swimming pool, and jogging-bike path are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

