1106 Elm Brook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

A charming home with open floor plan, 3 BR and 2 baths on a nice large corner lot with a huge backyard! Natural light and soft colors throughout. Beautiful wood flooring in entry, living room, and dining room. With French doors added, the dining room can be used as an office or study. Spacious cabinets in the kitchen including pullout cabinet organizers. Located in a lovely community and acclaimed Allen ISD. Super convenient access to shopping centers, dining, Bethany Lake Park, and Rec Center with just a few minutes to US75. A brand new dishwasher and fresh paint in most rooms. A refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. A community playground, swimming pool, and jogging-bike path are available.