Location! Location! Location! Close to both 75 and 121 and quick access to Allen Outlets, Watters Creek and other shopping, dining and entertainment. Club house with fitness center and pool. Highly rated Allen ISD. Hardwood and Tile flooring throughout the home, NO CARPET!!! All bedrooms are upstairs along with 2 full baths and laundry. Downstairs has a powder room. Front yard maintenance and Security System ( AT&T Digital Life) are included in monthly rent.