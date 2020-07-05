1022 Winslow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in ready!!. Well-maintained one story house. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with 2 cars garage.Beautiful gourmet kitchen with plastic laminate counters, gas cook-top, and white appliances! The spacious master suite has raised ceiling with fan, window coverings, double vanities, garden tub, walk-in closet with shelves! Large backyard with a storage shed, and a covered patio! Great location with easy access to shopping, restaurants and major highways!! Pet approval case by case. Non-refundable pet fee $350 per dog or cat.