Allen, TX
1022 Winslow Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 1:25 PM

1022 Winslow Drive

1022 Winslow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Winslow Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready!!. Well-maintained one story house. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with 2 cars garage.Beautiful gourmet kitchen with plastic laminate counters, gas cook-top, and white appliances! The spacious master suite has raised ceiling with fan, window coverings, double vanities, garden tub, walk-in closet with shelves! Large backyard with a storage shed, and a covered patio! Great location with easy access to shopping, restaurants and major highways!! Pet approval case by case. Non-refundable pet fee $350 per dog or cat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Winslow Drive have any available units?
1022 Winslow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Winslow Drive have?
Some of 1022 Winslow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Winslow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Winslow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Winslow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Winslow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Winslow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Winslow Drive offers parking.
Does 1022 Winslow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Winslow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Winslow Drive have a pool?
No, 1022 Winslow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Winslow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1022 Winslow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Winslow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Winslow Drive has units with dishwashers.

