Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Rental Home in North East Allen. 1,343 Square Feet, 3 bed, 2 bath home. Great location: close to schools, shopping, multiple highways. Larger kitchen and nook. Nice covered patio with grass area. Split Bedrooms, Master towards the back of the house and secondary bedrooms toward the front. Ceiling Fans in Living and all Bedrooms. Utility Closet near Master. Coat Closet & Linen Closet in hallway. Traditional brick Fireplace in nice size living room. Allen ISD.