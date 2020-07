Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Open house Saturday, April 11th. 1-2pm. Well Maintained house with lots of upgrade! Beautiful granite counter tops and backsplash, No carpet. Cozy patio on one end of L-shaped yard, and deck on the other - off master bedroom. Tree in back year produce tasty figs. Good school district. Energy Efficiency(New HVAC System with heat pump added, Nest thermostat). Close to popular Celebration Park and Allen outlet. Easy access to 75