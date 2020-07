Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3-2-2 home in well matured neighborhood in Allen! porch, light and bright living area and updated kitchen with breakfast area. Kitchen boasts built-in microwave, electric range oven, disposal and dishwasher. Large fenced backyard with open patio is great for relaxing and entertaining. Utility area next to garage with washer-dryer connections. Conveniently located close to Highway 75!