6823 BROADWAY ST
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

6823 BROADWAY ST

6823 Broadway St · No Longer Available
Location

6823 Broadway St, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent location directly across form the Alamo Heights High School and in the heart of 78209. Units have modern AC and heat and hardwood floors throughout - not a bit of carpeting. Each unit is provided with a single car garage with storage and full size stack washer/dryer connections inside unit. Pets Negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6823 BROADWAY ST have any available units?
6823 BROADWAY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
What amenities does 6823 BROADWAY ST have?
Some of 6823 BROADWAY ST's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6823 BROADWAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
6823 BROADWAY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6823 BROADWAY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 6823 BROADWAY ST is pet friendly.
Does 6823 BROADWAY ST offer parking?
Yes, 6823 BROADWAY ST offers parking.
Does 6823 BROADWAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6823 BROADWAY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6823 BROADWAY ST have a pool?
No, 6823 BROADWAY ST does not have a pool.
Does 6823 BROADWAY ST have accessible units?
No, 6823 BROADWAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6823 BROADWAY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6823 BROADWAY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6823 BROADWAY ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6823 BROADWAY ST has units with air conditioning.
