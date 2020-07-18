6823 BROADWAY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent location directly across form the Alamo Heights High School and in the heart of 78209. Units have modern AC and heat and hardwood floors throughout - not a bit of carpeting. Each unit is provided with a single car garage with storage and full size stack washer/dryer connections inside unit. Pets Negotiable.