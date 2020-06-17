All apartments in Alamo Heights
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:14 AM

205 CHICHESTER PL

205 Chichester Pl · No Longer Available
Location

205 Chichester Pl, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Exquisitely renovated town house with attached two car garage in Alamo Heights. Gleaming floors, restored stone fireplaces, soaring ceiling greet you as you enter the front door from the courtyard. Impressive modern kitchen w/ sleek SS Appliances, granite counter tops & wine refrigerator. Ambient light throughout. Bathrooms renovated & redesigned with spa like features. Spacious Master closet. Access to outdoor living space. Do not miss the clever and modern "green" feature on the patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 CHICHESTER PL have any available units?
205 CHICHESTER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
What amenities does 205 CHICHESTER PL have?
Some of 205 CHICHESTER PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 CHICHESTER PL currently offering any rent specials?
205 CHICHESTER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 CHICHESTER PL pet-friendly?
No, 205 CHICHESTER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alamo Heights.
Does 205 CHICHESTER PL offer parking?
Yes, 205 CHICHESTER PL offers parking.
Does 205 CHICHESTER PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 CHICHESTER PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 CHICHESTER PL have a pool?
No, 205 CHICHESTER PL does not have a pool.
Does 205 CHICHESTER PL have accessible units?
No, 205 CHICHESTER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 205 CHICHESTER PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 CHICHESTER PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 CHICHESTER PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 CHICHESTER PL does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

