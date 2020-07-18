1014 Fallow Road

Amenities
BACK ON THE MARKET!Gorgeous 5 bed 3 bath home in Jackson Hills neighborhood in Mount Juliet! Quartz countertops, soft close drawers and doors, gas cook top, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances! All of the Jackson Hills amenities included in rent! Pets considered. Amenities that Jackson Hills offers : Wiffle Ball Court, playgrounds, canoe and kayak launch, gorgeous club house with tropical beach pool entry, state of the art fitness center, dog park, and a stunning 3 mile walking trail