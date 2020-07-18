All apartments in Wilson County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

1014 Fallow Road

1014 Fallow Rd · (615) 394-9475
Location

1014 Fallow Rd, Wilson County, TN 37122

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2888 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
new construction
BACK ON THE MARKET!Gorgeous 5 bed 3 bath home in Jackson Hills neighborhood in Mount Juliet! Quartz countertops, soft close drawers and doors, gas cook top, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances! All of the Jackson Hills amenities included in rent! Pets considered. Amenities that Jackson Hills offers : Wiffle Ball Court, playgrounds, canoe and kayak launch, gorgeous club house with tropical beach pool entry, state of the art fitness center, dog park, and a stunning 3 mile walking trail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Fallow Road have any available units?
1014 Fallow Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1014 Fallow Road have?
Some of 1014 Fallow Road's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Fallow Road currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Fallow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Fallow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Fallow Road is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Fallow Road offer parking?
No, 1014 Fallow Road does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Fallow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Fallow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Fallow Road have a pool?
Yes, 1014 Fallow Road has a pool.
Does 1014 Fallow Road have accessible units?
No, 1014 Fallow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Fallow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Fallow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Fallow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Fallow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
