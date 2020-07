Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Williamson County. Open floor-plan with hardwood floors on first floor and carpet on second floor. Kitchen has black appliances, lots of storage and counter-top space. Master connects to bathroom upstairs and features his and her closets. Private patio area w/ outdoor storage closet. Washer and dryer hookup. Well maintained and ready for occupancy.