Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Chapman's Retreat

4005 Clinton Lane · (920) 245-8012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4005 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1018 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,378

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,449

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1447 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chapman's Retreat.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
parking
carport
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Look no further for great townhome living in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Come home to Chapman's Retreat. Our townhome community is located near Interstate 65, making traveling to local restaurants, parks, dining, shopping, and entertainment a breeze. Our prime location puts your family in the Williamson County School District zone.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350 non-refundable or $500 refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Building fee $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chapman's Retreat have any available units?
Chapman's Retreat has 2 units available starting at $1,378 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chapman's Retreat have?
Some of Chapman's Retreat's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chapman's Retreat currently offering any rent specials?
Chapman's Retreat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chapman's Retreat pet-friendly?
Yes, Chapman's Retreat is pet friendly.
Does Chapman's Retreat offer parking?
Yes, Chapman's Retreat offers parking.
Does Chapman's Retreat have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chapman's Retreat offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chapman's Retreat have a pool?
Yes, Chapman's Retreat has a pool.
Does Chapman's Retreat have accessible units?
No, Chapman's Retreat does not have accessible units.
Does Chapman's Retreat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chapman's Retreat has units with dishwashers.
Does Chapman's Retreat have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chapman's Retreat has units with air conditioning.
