Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Located in desirable Spring Hill, this spacious townhouse offers a great floor plan with an open living on the main floor, half bath, and large eat-in kitchen. There are 2 large bedrooms upstairs each with a private bathroom. Covered porch & private fenced back patio. Minutes from excellent shopping and restaurants. 20 miles from Franklin and 30 miles from Nashville. Just a few blocks from Marvin Wright Elementary.