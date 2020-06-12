/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 PM
238 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,378
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
42 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Stewart Valley Dr
901 Stewart Valley Drive, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2055 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bdrm / 2.5 Bth Smyrna Home Available Now! - Corner lot w/sidewalks in Smyrna's great Rosemont neighborhood.Spacious & comfortable living w/huge 2 car garage makes this the perfect choice.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Rock Glen Trace
705 Rockglen Trace, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1506 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8820 Cole Street
8820 Cole Street, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1911 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
815 Chilhowee Court
815 Chilhowee Court, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1246 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Don Ct.
103 Don Court, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1592 sqft
Lovely rental in Smyrna! - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a Cul-De-Sac. All brick home featuring a spacious kitchen, large rooms, walk-in closet, formal dining and much more. Applications are online at scottzeller.net.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
320 Lake Farm Rd
320 Lake Farm Road, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1690 sqft
Please call our office for questions at 615-627-5957 again for assistance. You can view all of our homes and set up showing at http://www.mainstreetrenewal.com/showyourself/showyourself-nashville/. The homes can be reviewed 7 days a week 8am-8pm.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5503 Reflection Rd
5503 Reflection Rd, Smyrna, TN
4 Bed room for rent in Smyrna TN. Master Bedroom on first level..
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
265 Neal Ave
265 Neal Avenue, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1544 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
114 Tedder Blvd
114 Tedder Boulevard, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2138 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
621 Clear Cir
621 Clear Circle, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1393 sqft
Two Story, Fence, Patio , Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Quartz counter tops, Hardwood and Faux flooring, Half bath in laundry room, Washer and dryer hookups, Ceiling fans,
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
128 Stokes Drive
128 Stokes Drive, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1225 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
229 Bill Stewart Blvd
229 Bill Stewart Boulevard, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Heritage Circle East
231 Heritage Circle East, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, two story home is just minutes from restaurants, shopping, and the interstate. This home has beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 Bolton Drive
1301 Bolton Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1588 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1653 Allendale Drive
1653 Allendale Drive, La Vergne, TN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,009 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
404 Bronson Drive
404 Branson Dr, La Vergne, TN
New Build, Two car garage, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Tile flooring throughout down stairs, Master has separate shower, Garden tub,
1 of 13
Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
521 Sondra Drive
521 Sondra Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
Available April 1st Great 1-story house / neighborhood on a Huge Corner Lot w/ rear deck, fenced yard, 1-car garage, and long driveway / ample parking - INSIDE: 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, split/open floor plan, new laminate hardwoods throughout (NO
1 of 13
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
403 Wooded Valley Ct
403 Wooded Valley Ct, La Vergne, TN
Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Loaded with features that will make you smile!! Make this home your dream home! Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
41 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1401 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
57 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
