2 bed 2 bath apartments
96 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1141 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
6 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1035 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1141 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
1 Unit Available
823 Neptune Ct
823 Neptune Court, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
991 sqft
Beautiful patio home features new paint & flooring, cathedral ceilings, laminate flooring in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen located in a cul-de-sac. Lawncare included in rent. Small dogs considered on case-by-case basis.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
20 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1120 sqft
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
44 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
18 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
6 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.
186 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
58 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
1 Unit Available
913 Beavercreek Way
913 Beaver Creek Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1257 sqft
Spacious townhouse almost NEW in Old Hickory Commons! - Open floor plan with laminate hardwood floors on entire main level. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator plus granite counter tops in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
4144 Empire Maker Way
4144 Empire Maker Way, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1387 sqft
ZONED TRIPLE BLACKMAN-Lovely 2 BR 2 1/2 BTH townhome in Puckett Downs. Master BR downstairs. Bonus area & 2nd BR with bath upstairs. Bonus adjacent to the bedroom has a full size closet & is open to the stairway.
1 Unit Available
3714 Iron Horse Ct
3714 Iron Horse Court, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1260 sqft
Remodeled Townhome in highly desirable area of Murfreesboro! Beautiful wood flooring in living areas, refinished cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & wine bar. Two full owner suites w/full baths & WICs.
1 Unit Available
8029 Logan Dr
8029 Logan Drive, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1139 sqft
Available Immediately - Eat In Kitchen with all Appliances - Open Floorplan - Patio w/Storage Closet - Pets Welcome (restrictions apply)
1 Unit Available
4846 Laura Jeanne Blvd
4846 Laura Jeanne Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1560 sqft
We require all residents to carry liability insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlords property during the term of their lease. No smoking allowed.
1 Unit Available
933 Patty Cv
933 Patty Cove, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1360 sqft
2 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhome, open and spacious, large eat-in kitchen, walk in closets, front/rear porches. New paint, new laminate floors on main level, and new carpet in bedrooms. Property close to beautiful parks, I-24, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1536 Sprucedale Dr
1536 Sprucedale Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Ready for move in. Non smoker, no pets only. No exceptions. 1 car garage, huge spacious rooms and loads of cabinets and counters in kitchen
1 Unit Available
3723 Alchemy Ct
3723 Alchemy Court, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1260 sqft
Open Concept Townhome with Bar Top Kitchen, BRAND New Appliances, half bath downstairs, each bedroom has its own full bath and walk in closet. Outdoor you have a front and back patio & Bonus Storage area out back.
Results within 10 miles of Smyrna
14 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Nashboro Village
121 Units Available
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1092 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
30 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
9 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments
500 Piccadilly Row, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
942 sqft
Community features pools, mature landscaping and private balcony. Great location close to Ezell Rd Park and Mill Creek. Apartments include balcony or patio, washer/dryer connections and upgraded kitchen appliances.
