123 Wolverine Ct

Great 2 bdrm / 2.5 bth Townhouse Now Available! - Tile floor entry hall leads to beautiful downstairs hardwood laminate floors. Huge eat-in kitchen features plenty of cabinets, sleek appliances, counter space, tile backsplash & more! Impressive pantry and laundry room at kitchen with w/d hookups. Tile floor in downstairs half-bath. This two-story townhome holds two upstairs bedrooms, each with vaulted ceiling, plenty of closet space and its own full bath. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Home is wired for security system. Unit is close to everything you want in Smyrna: interstate, shopping, restaurants and much more! Sizable storage at the private fenced patio. Sorry, no pets allowed. Want a showing? Call Brent Stoker 615-957-8523.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4800693)