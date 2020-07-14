All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 123 Wolverine Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, TN
/
123 Wolverine Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

123 Wolverine Ct

123 Wolverine Court · (615) 957-8523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 Wolverine Court, Smyrna, TN 37167

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 123 Wolverine Ct · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 2 bdrm / 2.5 bth Townhouse Now Available! - Tile floor entry hall leads to beautiful downstairs hardwood laminate floors. Huge eat-in kitchen features plenty of cabinets, sleek appliances, counter space, tile backsplash & more! Impressive pantry and laundry room at kitchen with w/d hookups. Tile floor in downstairs half-bath. This two-story townhome holds two upstairs bedrooms, each with vaulted ceiling, plenty of closet space and its own full bath. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Home is wired for security system. Unit is close to everything you want in Smyrna: interstate, shopping, restaurants and much more! Sizable storage at the private fenced patio. Sorry, no pets allowed. Want a showing? Call Brent Stoker 615-957-8523.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4800693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Wolverine Ct have any available units?
123 Wolverine Ct has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Wolverine Ct have?
Some of 123 Wolverine Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Wolverine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
123 Wolverine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Wolverine Ct pet-friendly?
No, 123 Wolverine Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 123 Wolverine Ct offer parking?
No, 123 Wolverine Ct does not offer parking.
Does 123 Wolverine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Wolverine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Wolverine Ct have a pool?
No, 123 Wolverine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 123 Wolverine Ct have accessible units?
No, 123 Wolverine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Wolverine Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Wolverine Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Wolverine Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Wolverine Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 123 Wolverine Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Davis Park
101 Davis Park Dr
Smyrna, TN 37167
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr
Smyrna, TN 37167
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd
Smyrna, TN 37167
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy
Smyrna, TN 37167

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Apartments with ParkingSmyrna Apartments with Pools
Smyrna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Lebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNShelbyville, TNTullahoma, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNManchester, TNSpringfield, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Cumberland UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity