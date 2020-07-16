All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like
1112 Chorleywood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, TN
/
1112 Chorleywood Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1112 Chorleywood Court

1112 Choreleywood Court · (615) 900-4067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1112 Choreleywood Court, Smyrna, TN 37167

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 Chorleywood Court · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful one-level 3BR/2BA Smyrna home on a peaceful, quiet cul-de-sac! - This wonderful home features real hardwood floors, brand-new carpet in bedrooms, and tile in all wet areas. Lovely and spacious kitchen with tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and bay window. Master suite has trey ceiling and tiled shower. Double vanity in hall bathroom, ceiling fans throughout. Outdoor patio and storage shed out back. High efficient HVAC system and tankless hot water heater. Great location just off Sam Ridley Parkway near Rock Springs Road.

Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!

Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.

Nearby schools include David Youree Elementary School, Rocky Fork Middle School, Smyrna High School (verify school zones)

(RLNE5874117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1112 Chorleywood Court have any available units?
1112 Chorleywood Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1112 Chorleywood Court have?
Some of 1112 Chorleywood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Chorleywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Chorleywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Chorleywood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Chorleywood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1112 Chorleywood Court offer parking?
No, 1112 Chorleywood Court does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Chorleywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Chorleywood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Chorleywood Court have a pool?
No, 1112 Chorleywood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Chorleywood Court have accessible units?
No, 1112 Chorleywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Chorleywood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Chorleywood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Chorleywood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1112 Chorleywood Court has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr
Smyrna, TN 37167
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd
Smyrna, TN 37167
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy
Smyrna, TN 37167
Davis Park
101 Davis Park Dr
Smyrna, TN 37167

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 BedroomsSmyrna Apartments with ParkingSmyrna Apartments with PoolsSmyrna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNShelbyville, TNTullahoma, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNManchester, TNSpringfield, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont UniversityCumberland UniversityLipscomb UniversityTennessee State University