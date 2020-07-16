1112 Chorleywood Court.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful one-level 3BR/2BA Smyrna home on a peaceful, quiet cul-de-sac! - This wonderful home features real hardwood floors, brand-new carpet in bedrooms, and tile in all wet areas. Lovely and spacious kitchen with tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and bay window. Master suite has trey ceiling and tiled shower. Double vanity in hall bathroom, ceiling fans throughout. Outdoor patio and storage shed out back. High efficient HVAC system and tankless hot water heater. Great location just off Sam Ridley Parkway near Rock Springs Road.



Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!



Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.



Nearby schools include David Youree Elementary School, Rocky Fork Middle School, Smyrna High School (verify school zones)



(RLNE5874117)