Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

11 Apartments under $800 for rent in Nashville, TN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Nashville is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$862
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$766
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$913
1051 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
19 Units Available
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1444 sqft
Great location near the Nashville Zoo, Adventure Science Center and Vanderbilt University. Smoke-free units with air conditioning, balconies/patios, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Wheelchair-accessible rooms available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
2 Units Available
Edge of Lake
Noah's Landing
2570 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah's Landing in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
21 Units Available
Woodlawn Estates
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
34 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
5 Units Available
Sunrise
189 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$799
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
615 sqft
Located close to Downtown Nashville, the Nashville Airport and restaurants like the famous Monell's. Units have air conditioning, walk-in closets, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Community includes bark park, laundry facility and clubhouse.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
1301 Neelys Bend Rd. Unit 72
1301 Neelys Bend Rd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$775
1396 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bed / One Bath Condo- - 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo located in a well maintained complex only 3 miles from Gallatin pike and 2 miles from Old Hickory Blvd in Madison. New HVAC and Windows, Upstairs Unit in Building H.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Bell Forge Village
416 Oak Forge Dr
416 Oak Forge Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
1 bedroom basement Studio Efficiency/apartment with 2 Closets in Bedroom, Full Bathroom, New Kitchen area adjacent to Small living room area. Private rear entrance. New Laminate Hardwood flooring.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Caldwell Court Condos
550 Harding Place F-119
550 Harding Place, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
925 sqft
Just renovated!! New flooring, new paint, and new fixtures!! This 2/1 condo has a tile bathroom, F building has a new roof being installed as we speak, and there is an updated laundry on-site! 2 Pets under 25# can be approved by HOA.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
1301 Neelys Bend Rd
1301 Neelys Bend Circle, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo located in a well maintained complex only 3 miles from Gallatin pike and 2 miles from Old Hickory Blvd in Madison. New HVAC and Windows, Upstairs Unit in Building H. Laundry facilities just 100 feet from unit.
City Guide for Nashville, TN

Nashville’s a city so lovely you could write a song about it. In fact, you and 60,000 other songwriters here could put the words to music. Yes, in “Music City,” selling that country hit may take a while but you don’t have to live in your car in the meantime. Your new apartment is waiting to be discovered in one of the great neighborhoods of Nashville. Now that should be music to your ears.

Having trouble with Craigslist Nashville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Nashville, TN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Nashville is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Nashville in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

