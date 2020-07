Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. You will enjoy breathtaking scenery in a park-like setting, and if the big city entices, legendary Nashville is minutes away. Civil War history buffs will be thrilled to visit Stones River Battlefield, and the whole family will love General Bragg’s Trailhead. Vantage at Murfreesboro promises to be gracious living in an exceptional location that will afford superior quality and convenience.