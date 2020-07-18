All apartments in Murfreesboro
Find more places like 526 N Maple St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murfreesboro, TN
/
526 N Maple St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

526 N Maple St

526 North Maple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Murfreesboro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

526 North Maple Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
526 N Maple St Available 07/15/20 Renovated Historic Home - Downtown Murfreesboro 3 Bed 1.5 Bath - Coming Soon!! - Coming Soon - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath newly renovated historic home in downtown Murfreesboro. Walking distance to the square and minutes from MTSU.

www.gluthwrightproperties.com

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 7/15/2020
RENT: $1550.00
DEPOSIT: $1550.00
APPLICATION FEE: $40 non-refundable
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 1.5
SQ FT: 1856
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
PET RULE: None
SMOKING: No Smoking inside home MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside of Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $40 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5906600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 N Maple St have any available units?
526 N Maple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
Is 526 N Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
526 N Maple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 N Maple St pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 N Maple St is pet friendly.
Does 526 N Maple St offer parking?
No, 526 N Maple St does not offer parking.
Does 526 N Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 N Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 N Maple St have a pool?
No, 526 N Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 526 N Maple St have accessible units?
No, 526 N Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 526 N Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 N Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 N Maple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 N Maple St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
City Edge Flats
2435 Willowbrook Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Northfield Lodge
603 E Northfield Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Village at Elam Farms
2945 Elam Rd
Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln
Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Similar Pages

Murfreesboro 1 BedroomsMurfreesboro 2 Bedrooms
Murfreesboro Apartments with BalconiesMurfreesboro Apartments with Parking
Murfreesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Smyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNShelbyville, TNTullahoma, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNManchester, TNSpringfield, TNNolensville, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Middle Tennessee State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University