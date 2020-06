Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath all on one level. Move in ready, large yard, close to MTSU and the square!



Both sides of the duplex (211 & 213) are available. Schedule a showing and check out both sides while you're there. Keys to both units will be in the lockbox.



One small dog under 40 lbs may be accepted on a case by case basis. No cats.