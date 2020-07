Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport fire pit parking playground garage

Out in the country but only 7 mins to Wilma and I-24.. This beautiful house boasts a large backyard with carport for boat and tractor, fire pit, playground, fenced backyard and a 12x20 "she shed". Bonus room above the garage for entertaining, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and some amazing schools; Oakland elementary and Rossview middle and high. No cats, dogs with approval, no smoking