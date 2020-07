Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court accessible parking 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse conference room courtyard guest suite internet cafe lobby online portal

Luxury and convenience combine to make Houston Levee Apartments For Rent in Cordova, Tennessee, the ultimate apartment experience you crave. Built with you in mind, our unparalleled one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts and dynamic features provide you with expansive eat-in kitchens, garden tubs, oversized closets, abstracted laundry rooms, and monitored intrusion alarms. Houston Levee is a pet-friendly apartment community in Cordova, and your furry friend is welcome as a roommate.Residents at Houston Levee enjoy our shimmering pools, tennis court, 24-hour athletic club, elegant social room, and business center. The convenience of Interstate 40, Wolfchase Galleria, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away. Stop by for a tour of our community today, and let us show you why you will be glad to call Houston Levee your new home!