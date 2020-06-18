721 Litty Ct #203

Amenities

2BD/2BA Carolina Lofts Condo. Downtown's South End Residential Community. Great Amenities! Open Floor Plan! Pets are Welcome with Owner's Approval. - 2BD/2BA Carolina Lofts Condo located in Downtown's South End. Gated community. This 2nd story flat offers just over 1600 sq ft. Smooth, 9FT + ceilings. Open floor plan. All hardwood or tile, no carpet. Refrigerator stays. Living/dining room combo + office space. Split bedroom floor plan. Amenities include community pool and lawn maintenance. Gated parking w/one assigned/covered parking spot. Water/Trash included. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease. Pets are welcome with owner's approval; fees apply. Available for showings beginning 6/05/2020. Call our office to reserve a time: 901.758.5678 M-F 8-5pm, or text your contact info to 901-652-9131.



(RLNE3613687)