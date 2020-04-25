All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

692 Hobbs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

692 Hobbs Drive, Memphis, TN 38111
Messick Buntyn

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom Townhouse - U of M Area - 2 Bedroom Townhouse - U of M Area - Located in the Woodland Station Condominiums on Spottswood just West of Highland, this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse has lots of space with over 1050 sq ft of living space! New carpet throughout. Walk-in closets in the bedrooms. Kitchen island for food prep or great with bar stools. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. Laundry room located onsite.

1/2 block from shopping , 2 blocks from University of Memphis campus, 1 block from Highland Strip (food, bars, shopping). Walgreens, McDonald's, Gas stations, Etc...all within a few blocks. Tenant does not pay for trash. Tenant responsible for electric and water. This is a nonsmoking unit.

(RLNE3928741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 692 Hobbs have any available units?
692 Hobbs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 692 Hobbs have?
Some of 692 Hobbs's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 692 Hobbs currently offering any rent specials?
692 Hobbs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 692 Hobbs pet-friendly?
No, 692 Hobbs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 692 Hobbs offer parking?
No, 692 Hobbs does not offer parking.
Does 692 Hobbs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 692 Hobbs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 692 Hobbs have a pool?
No, 692 Hobbs does not have a pool.
Does 692 Hobbs have accessible units?
No, 692 Hobbs does not have accessible units.
Does 692 Hobbs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 692 Hobbs has units with dishwashers.
