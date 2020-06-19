All apartments in Memphis
690 Hobbs

690 Hobbs Drive · (901) 725-7766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

690 Hobbs Drive, Memphis, TN 38111
Messick Buntyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 690 Hobbs · Avail. Jul 13

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
carpet
range
refrigerator
690 Hobbs Available 07/13/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse near U of M - 2 Bedroom Townhouse - U of M Area - Located in the Woodland Station Condominiums on Spottswood just West of Highland, this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse has lots of space with over 1050 sq ft of living space! New carpet throughout. Walk-in closets in the bedrooms. Kitchen island for food prep or great with bar stools. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. Laundry room located onsite.

1/2 block from shopping , 2 blocks from University of Memphis campus, 1 block from Highland Strip (food, bars, shopping). Walgreens, McDonald's, Gas stations, Etc...all within a few blocks. Tenant does not pay for trash. Tenant responsible for electric and water. This is a nonsmoking unit.

(RLNE4381801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Hobbs have any available units?
690 Hobbs has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 690 Hobbs have?
Some of 690 Hobbs's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 Hobbs currently offering any rent specials?
690 Hobbs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Hobbs pet-friendly?
No, 690 Hobbs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 690 Hobbs offer parking?
No, 690 Hobbs does not offer parking.
Does 690 Hobbs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Hobbs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Hobbs have a pool?
No, 690 Hobbs does not have a pool.
Does 690 Hobbs have accessible units?
No, 690 Hobbs does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Hobbs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 690 Hobbs has units with dishwashers.
