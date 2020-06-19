Amenities

690 Hobbs Available 07/13/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse near U of M - 2 Bedroom Townhouse - U of M Area - Located in the Woodland Station Condominiums on Spottswood just West of Highland, this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse has lots of space with over 1050 sq ft of living space! New carpet throughout. Walk-in closets in the bedrooms. Kitchen island for food prep or great with bar stools. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. Laundry room located onsite.



1/2 block from shopping , 2 blocks from University of Memphis campus, 1 block from Highland Strip (food, bars, shopping). Walgreens, McDonald's, Gas stations, Etc...all within a few blocks. Tenant does not pay for trash. Tenant responsible for electric and water. This is a nonsmoking unit.



