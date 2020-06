Amenities

A Neat and Serene Home! This property has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and approximately 690 Sq Ft of floor space and was built in 1978. It comes with carpets, tiles, laminated floors, cozy kitchen, a fridge, a stove and central AC. It is also located in the River Oaks-Kirby-Balmoral neighborhood in Memphis.