Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:03 PM

5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303

5194 Lexington Club Cove · No Longer Available
Location

5194 Lexington Club Cove, Memphis, TN 38137

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
For more information, contact Janie Courser at (901) 279-8653. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10072604 to view more pictures of this property. Luxury East Memphis Condo in Gated Community. Elevator access to a private foyer, 2BR/2BA, gorgeous eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. The condo is all one level offering a screened in balcony, separate living room and den and assigned garage parking with a storage unit. Master bathroom including double sinks, whirlpool tub, separate shower & huge walk-in closet with built in shelves. Can be offered as fully furnished, if preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 have any available units?
5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 have?
Some of 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 currently offering any rent specials?
5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 pet-friendly?
No, 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 offer parking?
Yes, 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 does offer parking.
Does 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 have a pool?
Yes, 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 has a pool.
Does 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 have accessible units?
No, 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
