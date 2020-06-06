5194 LEXINGTON CLUB CV #303

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

For more information, contact Janie Courser at (901) 279-8653. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10072604 to view more pictures of this property. Luxury East Memphis Condo in Gated Community. Elevator access to a private foyer, 2BR/2BA, gorgeous eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. The condo is all one level offering a screened in balcony, separate living room and den and assigned garage parking with a storage unit. Master bathroom including double sinks, whirlpool tub, separate shower & huge walk-in closet with built in shelves. Can be offered as fully furnished, if preferred.