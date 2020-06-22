5081 Whitehall

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this great home - Beautiful home located off Whitestation. The backyard is fenced in and has mature trees. The appliances included are refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and new washer and dryer. Breakfast room has tv nook and wall shelving. There is a formal dining room and living room in the front of the home. One bedroom has a built in desk and bookcases. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and bathroom with a shower. Hardwood floors and mini-blinds complete the home. Small pets allowed for a $500.00 pet fee, $300.00 of which is non-refundable. Limit of one pet at 20lbs max weight and 16 inches tall. Call today for a showing 901.260.0206 ext 1!



(RLNE5840372)