Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5081 Whitehall

5081 Whitehall Avenue · (901) 260-0206 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5081 Whitehall Avenue, Memphis, TN 38117
Normandy Meadows East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5081 Whitehall · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this great home - Beautiful home located off Whitestation. The backyard is fenced in and has mature trees. The appliances included are refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and new washer and dryer. Breakfast room has tv nook and wall shelving. There is a formal dining room and living room in the front of the home. One bedroom has a built in desk and bookcases. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and bathroom with a shower. Hardwood floors and mini-blinds complete the home. Small pets allowed for a $500.00 pet fee, $300.00 of which is non-refundable. Limit of one pet at 20lbs max weight and 16 inches tall. Call today for a showing 901.260.0206 ext 1!

(RLNE5840372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5081 Whitehall have any available units?
5081 Whitehall has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5081 Whitehall have?
Some of 5081 Whitehall's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5081 Whitehall currently offering any rent specials?
5081 Whitehall isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5081 Whitehall pet-friendly?
Yes, 5081 Whitehall is pet friendly.
Does 5081 Whitehall offer parking?
No, 5081 Whitehall does not offer parking.
Does 5081 Whitehall have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5081 Whitehall offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5081 Whitehall have a pool?
No, 5081 Whitehall does not have a pool.
Does 5081 Whitehall have accessible units?
No, 5081 Whitehall does not have accessible units.
Does 5081 Whitehall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5081 Whitehall has units with dishwashers.
