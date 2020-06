Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming home! Minutes from Rhodes College and Sam Cooper Boulevard! Original Hardwood Floors! Updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking! Central Heat and Air! Fenced yard with Deck! Renovated Bath! Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator provided! Ready for occupancy around April 1.... Credit score of 600 or above .....Rental Application and credit report approval required! Security deposit required equal to one months rent.