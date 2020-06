Amenities

Attractive 4BR/3BA ready today in Germantown Oaks. Desirable amenities include an inviting living room w/cathedral ceiling & fireplace; modern kitchen w/abundant cabinet space, granite counter tops, and full compliment of appliances (NOTE: will be installed before move in); LUXURY main bath w/tile flooring; generous bedroom dimensions; closet space galore; HUGE upstairs 4th bedroom; covered parking; and shaded back yard w/patio. Pet friendly Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.