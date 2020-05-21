Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 Available 07/15/20 Rare Vacancy in Awesome Buiilding Downtown!! -

This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is in the heart of Downtown and just minutes away from the medical district, S. Main, Beale Street and only a 10 minute drive to Overton-Square and Cooper Young neighborhoods.



The property features a fridge, stove, built in oven, microwave, washer, dryer, dishwasher, and central heating and air.



A parking space is provided in the gated and covered garage as well as a storage unit next to the parking space.



The unit also has hardwood floors throughout, luxurious master bathroom, balcony with a great view.



Property will not last long!!! Call us now to set up a showing!!!



NO PETS



