Memphis, TN
426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1
Last updated June 15 2020

426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1

426 North Front Street · (901) 725-7766
Location

426 North Front Street, Memphis, TN 38103
Pinch District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 Available 07/15/20 Rare Vacancy in Awesome Buiilding Downtown!! -
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is in the heart of Downtown and just minutes away from the medical district, S. Main, Beale Street and only a 10 minute drive to Overton-Square and Cooper Young neighborhoods.

The property features a fridge, stove, built in oven, microwave, washer, dryer, dishwasher, and central heating and air.

A parking space is provided in the gated and covered garage as well as a storage unit next to the parking space.

The unit also has hardwood floors throughout, luxurious master bathroom, balcony with a great view.

Property will not last long!!! Call us now to set up a showing!!!

NO PETS

(RLNE2632786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 have any available units?
426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 have?
Some of 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 currently offering any rent specials?
426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 pet-friendly?
No, 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 offer parking?
Yes, 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 does offer parking.
Does 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 have a pool?
No, 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 does not have a pool.
Does 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 have accessible units?
No, 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 has units with dishwashers.
