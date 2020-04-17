All apartments in Memphis
4209 Camelot Ave
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:28 PM

4209 Camelot Ave

4209 Camelot Avenue · (901) 620-6787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4209 Camelot Avenue, Memphis, TN 38118
Parkway Village

Price and availability

Amenities

Pictures and Information coming soon!

This home has multiple Promos for you to choose one to receive at lease sign!
1) Free Flat Screen Smart Tv
2) $300 Visa/Master Card Gift Card
3) Half Off your FIRST month of Rent
4) Refer a Friend Program (see below for more details)
5) Free Security System! ( No monthly service needed, includes camera, motion senor, window/door sensors, alarm cube, all controlled by your smart phone)
6) Free electricity for the first 30 days.

We have an A+ rating with the BBB for taking care of our tenants!

Apply online today at memphisrentalhomes.com or call us to schedule a viewing!

CB Properties
901-244-4415

**All tours can be scheduled from ShowMojo.com, click on "for renters" in the top right hand side. Search by address, zip, city ECT. OR call 901-244-4415 to schedule by phone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Camelot Ave have any available units?
4209 Camelot Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 4209 Camelot Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Camelot Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Camelot Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4209 Camelot Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 4209 Camelot Ave offer parking?
No, 4209 Camelot Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4209 Camelot Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Camelot Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Camelot Ave have a pool?
No, 4209 Camelot Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Camelot Ave have accessible units?
No, 4209 Camelot Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Camelot Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 Camelot Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 Camelot Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4209 Camelot Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
