Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:18 AM

398 N WILLETT

398 North Willett Street · (901) 281-3916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

398 North Willett Street, Memphis, TN 38112
Evergreen Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom midtown charmer is available for the first time! Natural light and a hardwood throughout. Check out the HUGE master suite. FULLY RENOVATED! Everything is brand new: HVAC, tankless water heater, stainless steel appliances, true ventahood, & washer/dryer. Centrally located to Overton Park and right across from a quaint, residential shopping district, this duplex sits in a neighborhood of single family homes! Live in comfort and style. Alternate address is 1554 Overton Park Avenue

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 N WILLETT have any available units?
398 N WILLETT has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 398 N WILLETT have?
Some of 398 N WILLETT's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 398 N WILLETT currently offering any rent specials?
398 N WILLETT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 N WILLETT pet-friendly?
No, 398 N WILLETT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 398 N WILLETT offer parking?
No, 398 N WILLETT does not offer parking.
Does 398 N WILLETT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 398 N WILLETT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 N WILLETT have a pool?
No, 398 N WILLETT does not have a pool.
Does 398 N WILLETT have accessible units?
No, 398 N WILLETT does not have accessible units.
Does 398 N WILLETT have units with dishwashers?
No, 398 N WILLETT does not have units with dishwashers.
