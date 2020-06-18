398 N WILLETT

Amenities

This 2 bedroom midtown charmer is available for the first time! Natural light and a hardwood throughout. Check out the HUGE master suite. FULLY RENOVATED! Everything is brand new: HVAC, tankless water heater, stainless steel appliances, true ventahood, & washer/dryer. Centrally located to Overton Park and right across from a quaint, residential shopping district, this duplex sits in a neighborhood of single family homes! Live in comfort and style. Alternate address is 1554 Overton Park Avenue