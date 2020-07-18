376 MULBERRY ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

For more information, contact Carol Lott at (901) 461-4869. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10079219 to view more pictures of this property. Cutest shotgun ever in South Main Historic District! Soaring ceilings, original hardwood floors, transoms, 3 closets (1 is a walk-in) and attic! Watch the world go by on your covered front porch or enjoy solitude in your 8 foot privacy fenced tiny backyard. Granite counters. Stainless Refrigerator, gas cooking, microwave, stackable washer/dryer. Bathroom has a pocket door. This one comes with 2 assigned gated parking spots. Imagine being close to all they things that South Main has to offer?!?!