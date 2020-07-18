All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:21 AM

376 MULBERRY ST

376 Mulberry Street · (901) 461-4869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

376 Mulberry Street, Memphis, TN 38103
South Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
For more information, contact Carol Lott at (901) 461-4869. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10079219 to view more pictures of this property. Cutest shotgun ever in South Main Historic District! Soaring ceilings, original hardwood floors, transoms, 3 closets (1 is a walk-in) and attic! Watch the world go by on your covered front porch or enjoy solitude in your 8 foot privacy fenced tiny backyard. Granite counters. Stainless Refrigerator, gas cooking, microwave, stackable washer/dryer. Bathroom has a pocket door. This one comes with 2 assigned gated parking spots. Imagine being close to all they things that South Main has to offer?!?!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 MULBERRY ST have any available units?
376 MULBERRY ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 MULBERRY ST have?
Some of 376 MULBERRY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 MULBERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
376 MULBERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 MULBERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 376 MULBERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 376 MULBERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 376 MULBERRY ST offers parking.
Does 376 MULBERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 376 MULBERRY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 MULBERRY ST have a pool?
No, 376 MULBERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 376 MULBERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 376 MULBERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 376 MULBERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 MULBERRY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
