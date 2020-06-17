3754 Rosedale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

3754 Rosedale Dr- Lease Only + Move-in Ready + Lawn Service Included+ $0 app fee - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Twin Willows subdivision of Memphis is now available. Located in the corner of Rosedale and High Point Terrace and walking distance to Memphis Green Line, this home is perfect. Huge living room with hardwood floors thru-out the entire home. Separate dining room with built-in shelves on a wall. The kitchen includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups only. There is a separate and spacious den with a ceiling fan and built-in cabinets. All bedrooms are spacious and all have closet space and ceiling fans. Master bedroom includes a closet and master bath. The backyard is fenced and includes a carport, garage, and storage. All lawn work provided by owner including spraying, grassing, cutting, edging and leaf maintenance.



Move-in Special

$0 application fee when you view the property first with an agent



Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing. SE HABLA ESPAOL

QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times the rent



No Pets Allowed



