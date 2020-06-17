All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3754 Rosedale Drive

3754 Rosedale Drive · (901) 820-4367 ext. 1005
Location

3754 Rosedale Drive, Memphis, TN 38111
High Point Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3754 Rosedale Drive · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3754 Rosedale Dr- Lease Only + Move-in Ready + Lawn Service Included+ $0 app fee - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Twin Willows subdivision of Memphis is now available. Located in the corner of Rosedale and High Point Terrace and walking distance to Memphis Green Line, this home is perfect. Huge living room with hardwood floors thru-out the entire home. Separate dining room with built-in shelves on a wall. The kitchen includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups only. There is a separate and spacious den with a ceiling fan and built-in cabinets. All bedrooms are spacious and all have closet space and ceiling fans. Master bedroom includes a closet and master bath. The backyard is fenced and includes a carport, garage, and storage. All lawn work provided by owner including spraying, grassing, cutting, edging and leaf maintenance.

Move-in Special
$0 application fee when you view the property first with an agent

Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing. SE HABLA ESPAOL
.
QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times the rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3077967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3754 Rosedale Drive have any available units?
3754 Rosedale Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3754 Rosedale Drive have?
Some of 3754 Rosedale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3754 Rosedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3754 Rosedale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 Rosedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3754 Rosedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3754 Rosedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3754 Rosedale Drive does offer parking.
Does 3754 Rosedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3754 Rosedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 Rosedale Drive have a pool?
No, 3754 Rosedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3754 Rosedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3754 Rosedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 Rosedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3754 Rosedale Drive has units with dishwashers.
