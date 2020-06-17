3754 Rosedale Drive

Amenities
3754 Rosedale Dr- Lease Only + Move-in Ready + Lawn Service Included+ $0 app fee - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Twin Willows subdivision of Memphis is now available. Located in the corner of Rosedale and High Point Terrace and walking distance to Memphis Green Line, this home is perfect. Huge living room with hardwood floors thru-out the entire home. Separate dining room with built-in shelves on a wall. The kitchen includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups only. There is a separate and spacious den with a ceiling fan and built-in cabinets. All bedrooms are spacious and all have closet space and ceiling fans. Master bedroom includes a closet and master bath. The backyard is fenced and includes a carport, garage, and storage. All lawn work provided by owner including spraying, grassing, cutting, edging and leaf maintenance.
Move-in Special
$0 application fee when you view the property first with an agent
Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing. SE HABLA ESPAOL
QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times the rent
No Pets Allowed
