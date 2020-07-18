Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3566 Fox Meadows Rd. - Completely renovated Duplex + Great Location + Must See + Lawn service included. - This cozy 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath duplex located in Memphis is now available for rent. Located near shopping centers and restaurants. The entry leads you into the living room space. New carpet and fresh new paint throughout. The kitchen will include a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Huge dining room area with new flooring. The master bedroom includes a half bath and full closet. Sorry, No Pets. Huge backyard (no fence). Lawn Service included



You can tour the house in Two Ways:



Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent. Se Habla Español



Or

ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)

CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 1017769

OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891291)