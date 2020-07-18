All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3566 Fox Meadows Rd

3566 Fox Meadows Road · (901) 820-4367 ext. 1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3566 Fox Meadows Road, Memphis, TN 38115
Fox Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3566 Fox Meadows Rd · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3566 Fox Meadows Rd. - Completely renovated Duplex + Great Location + Must See + Lawn service included. - This cozy 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath duplex located in Memphis is now available for rent. Located near shopping centers and restaurants. The entry leads you into the living room space. New carpet and fresh new paint throughout. The kitchen will include a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Huge dining room area with new flooring. The master bedroom includes a half bath and full closet. Sorry, No Pets. Huge backyard (no fence). Lawn Service included

You can tour the house in Two Ways:

Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent. Se Habla Español

Or
ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)
CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 1017769
OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3566 Fox Meadows Rd have any available units?
3566 Fox Meadows Rd has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3566 Fox Meadows Rd have?
Some of 3566 Fox Meadows Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3566 Fox Meadows Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3566 Fox Meadows Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3566 Fox Meadows Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3566 Fox Meadows Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3566 Fox Meadows Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3566 Fox Meadows Rd offers parking.
Does 3566 Fox Meadows Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3566 Fox Meadows Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3566 Fox Meadows Rd have a pool?
No, 3566 Fox Meadows Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3566 Fox Meadows Rd have accessible units?
No, 3566 Fox Meadows Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3566 Fox Meadows Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3566 Fox Meadows Rd has units with dishwashers.
