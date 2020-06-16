All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3550 Shirlwood Ave.

3550 Shirlwood Avenue · (901) 820-4367 ext. 1005
Location

3550 Shirlwood Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122
High Point Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3550 Shirlwood Ave. · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
3550 Shirlwood Ave. Reduced Price + $0 Application Fee + Move-in Ready. - Lovely 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the beautiful living room area. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining room with lots of windows that allow natural light into the home. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included. All bedrooms are very spacious each with closet space, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors. Fenced in backyard. Detached garage. Pets are negotiable with a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee per pet. Tenant responsible for alarm (if desired).

MOVE-IN SPECIAL
$0 APPLICATION FEE WHEN YOU VIEW THE PROPERTY FIRST WITH AN AGENT

Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent
No current evictions

(RLNE5429883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 Shirlwood Ave. have any available units?
3550 Shirlwood Ave. has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 Shirlwood Ave. have?
Some of 3550 Shirlwood Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 Shirlwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Shirlwood Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Shirlwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 Shirlwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3550 Shirlwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3550 Shirlwood Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3550 Shirlwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3550 Shirlwood Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Shirlwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 3550 Shirlwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3550 Shirlwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3550 Shirlwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Shirlwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3550 Shirlwood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
