Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

3550 Shirlwood Ave. Reduced Price + $0 Application Fee + Move-in Ready. - Lovely 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the beautiful living room area. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining room with lots of windows that allow natural light into the home. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included. All bedrooms are very spacious each with closet space, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors. Fenced in backyard. Detached garage. Pets are negotiable with a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee per pet. Tenant responsible for alarm (if desired).



MOVE-IN SPECIAL

$0 APPLICATION FEE WHEN YOU VIEW THE PROPERTY FIRST WITH AN AGENT



Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times rent

No current evictions



(RLNE5429883)