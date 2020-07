Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom North Bartlett home available and ready for move in. Monthly income must equal 3x the rent. Properties are shown by appointment only. If no one answers please leave a message including your contact information and we will return your call. The application fee is $35.00 for the first applicant, and $20.00 for each additional applicant. Please contact Bluff City Management at (901) 729-9854. For a complete list of our available properties, visit our website: bluffcitymanagement.com.