Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming soon! - This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, fenced in back yard, hardwood floors and tile throughout. This home will not last long on the market. For more information, contact our office.



Qualifications:



Make 3 times the rent on income

Have good rental history for the last 2 years

No evictions in the last 3 years

No bankruptcy filed in the last 5 years

No felonies



(RLNE5851698)