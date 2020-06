Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

243 Island Village Drive - Adorable 3 bed/2 bath home on Mud Island AVAILABLE NOW! This home sits in a quiet neighborhood with a 2 car rear loading garage and a private patio in the back. Beautiful hardwood flooring and high ceilings greet you as you enter this home. Split bedroom floor plan! Master Bedroom has new carpeting, large walk in closet and private bath. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and includes all appliances! Laundry room with full size washer/dryer just off the kitchen. Sorry, no pets allowed.



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 600 or above



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834756)