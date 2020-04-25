All apartments in Memphis
227 N Willett ST #101
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:15 PM

227 N Willett ST #101

227 N Willett St · (901) 758-5678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 N Willett St, Memphis, TN 38112
Evergreen Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 227 N Willett ST #101 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath in renovated TRIPLEX in Midtown EVERYTHING BRAND NEW. Pets are allowed with owner approval. Available immediately upon approved application. Please call 901-758-5678 to schedule an appointment TODAY. - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath in renovated TRIPLEX in Midtown EVERYTHING BRAND NEW. All new appliances INCLUDED shared washer and dryer w/ other 2 units. Decorative fireplaces, separate dining, beautiful hardwood with TONS of Midtown Charm. Includes WATER, GAS, and LAWN MAINTENANCE! Pets are allowed with owner approval. Available immediately upon approved application. Please call 901-758-5678 to schedule an appointment TODAY.

(RLNE4759576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 N Willett ST #101 have any available units?
227 N Willett ST #101 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 N Willett ST #101 have?
Some of 227 N Willett ST #101's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 N Willett ST #101 currently offering any rent specials?
227 N Willett ST #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 N Willett ST #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 N Willett ST #101 is pet friendly.
Does 227 N Willett ST #101 offer parking?
No, 227 N Willett ST #101 does not offer parking.
Does 227 N Willett ST #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 N Willett ST #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 N Willett ST #101 have a pool?
No, 227 N Willett ST #101 does not have a pool.
Does 227 N Willett ST #101 have accessible units?
No, 227 N Willett ST #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 227 N Willett ST #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 N Willett ST #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
